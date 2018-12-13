Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,659 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 83,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $88.12 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

