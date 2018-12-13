Mylan NV (MYL) Holdings Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter worth $188,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 69.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/mylan-nv-myl-holdings-lifted-by-baker-avenue-asset-management-lp.html.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.