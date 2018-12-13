Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.98 ($0.25). 108,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 36,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.55 ($0.23).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/mysale-group-mysl-shares-up-8-1.html.

Mysale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mysale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mysale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.