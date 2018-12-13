Nakama Group (NAK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Nakama Group PLC (LON:NAK) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 316,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 54,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

About Nakama Group (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group PLC provides recruitment services and solutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment services to corporations, creative agencies, start-ups, and SME's, as well as services for business change and IT in insurance and investment management under the Highams brand.

