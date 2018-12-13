Nanoco Group (NANO) Trading Up 8.9%

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) was up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53). Approximately 161,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.20 ($0.49).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NANO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.88) price target on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Brian Tenner bought 158,543 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,733.76 ($66,292.64). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding bought 47,759 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,058.78 ($26,210.35).

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, licensing, and manufacture of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots, and semiconductor nanoparticles for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

