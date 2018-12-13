National Bank Financial Trims Bonavista Energy (BNP) Target Price to C$1.20

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.20 in a report published on Monday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. CIBC decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonavista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.78.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BNP opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. Bonavista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonavista Energy will post 0.0199999985454547 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.