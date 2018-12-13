National Bank Financial Trims Nuvista Energy (NVA) Target Price to C$8.00

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.98.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$3.89 on Monday. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.38 and a twelve month high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.649999933161961 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Andrew Wright bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,800.00. Also, insider Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,325.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 387,330 shares of company stock worth $1,468,243.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

