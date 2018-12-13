National Grid plc (NGG) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,031 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.34% of National Grid worth $121,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $53.60. 15,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.22. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

