National Pension Service Has $55.77 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $55,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 4,913 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $226,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

