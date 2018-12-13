National Pension Service Has $95.41 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.09% of United Technologies worth $95,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 100,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 387,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 546.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

