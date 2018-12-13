National Pension Service Purchases 12,956 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $52,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,104,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 142.2% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 6,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $127.79 and a 12-month high of $186.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $188.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $188.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.11.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

