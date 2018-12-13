National Vision (EYE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Vision Holdings, Inc. is involved in optical retail primarily in the United States. The company offer product and services for eye care needs through retail stores and consumer websites. Its brand portfolio consists of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores and Vista Optical locations inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. “

EYE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

National Vision stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53. National Vision has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $442,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $94,516,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,556,477 shares of company stock valued at $504,879,484. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $185,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,911,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,519 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $31,754,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

