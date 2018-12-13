Navient (NAVI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Navient has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Navient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Navient by 10.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 4.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 100,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 24.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

