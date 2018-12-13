NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Director John D. Deane Acquires 20,000 Shares

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director John D. Deane acquired 20,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $129,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 197,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,121. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.87.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 40.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth about $533,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

