Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several pipeline and regulatory updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik, Adynovate and Neulasta under the license agreement with AstraZeneca, Shire and Amgen, respectively. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.33.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $36.97 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 2.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 15,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $586,219.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $249,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,113 shares of company stock worth $1,774,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,902,000 after acquiring an additional 463,152 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,002,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,658,000 after acquiring an additional 441,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

