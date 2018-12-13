Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $76.02 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $329.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,594. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

