Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

NEOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Alan L. Heller purchased 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald W. Mclaughlin purchased 17,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $36,074.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $151,176. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 171.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $469,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.46% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

