NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 3,375 Shares of Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,375 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $175,567.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,502.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetGear stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 179,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.94 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on NetGear in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetGear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NetGear by 169.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetGear in the third quarter valued at about $7,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NetGear in the third quarter valued at about $58,328,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetGear by 91.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

