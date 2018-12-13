Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $111.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

NBIX stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $990,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

