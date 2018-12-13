Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ICAP cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $1,716,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,925 shares of company stock worth $4,204,191. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $9,895,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $9,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,597,000 after purchasing an additional 204,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

