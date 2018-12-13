Neurocrine Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,813 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,192% compared to the average daily volume of 450 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a PEG ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,121.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neurocrine Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NBIX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/neurocrine-biosciences-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-nbix.html.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.