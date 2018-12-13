Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,001 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Neuronetics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 474,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 99,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 16,237.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 405,940 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,169,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Neuronetics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

