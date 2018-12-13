News (NWSA) Shares Gap Up to $12.46

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $12.46. News shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 3041123 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in News by 74.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in News by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,082 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in News by 28.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $818,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

