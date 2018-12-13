Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexeo Solutions, Inc. distributes chemicals and plastics products. The company’s line of business consists of Chemicals, Plastics and Environmental Services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Nexeo Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexeo Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXEO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. Nexeo Solutions has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $12.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXEO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexeo Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,062,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nexeo Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nexeo Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexeo Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,179,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Nexeo Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

