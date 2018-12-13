Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings per share of $3.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the lowest is $3.22. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Nexstar Media Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,553 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. FMR LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,077,000 after buying an additional 555,253 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $34,247,000. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,118,000 after buying an additional 310,546 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after buying an additional 291,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,684,000 after buying an additional 257,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.