Niall Boles Buys 500 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) insider Niall Boles acquired 500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$12,975.00.

Shares of CWB traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,848. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$25.31 and a 1-year high of C$40.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

CWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.91.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

