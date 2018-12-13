Nike Inc (NKE) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Nike worth $8,698,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1,044.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.94. 567,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

