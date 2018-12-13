Nimiq Exchange Token Market Capitalization Hits $760,934.00 (NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Nimiq Exchange Token has a total market cap of $760,934.00 and $0.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00718707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020803 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00002023 BTC.

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

