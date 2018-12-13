NIPPON STL & SU/S (NSSMY) & Worthington Industries (WOR) Head to Head Comparison

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) and Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NIPPON STL & SU/S alerts:

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and Worthington Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON STL & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.32 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Worthington Industries $3.58 billion 0.63 $194.79 million $2.88 13.17

NIPPON STL & SU/S has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NIPPON STL & SU/S and Worthington Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON STL & SU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Worthington Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Worthington Industries has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Worthington Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worthington Industries is more favorable than NIPPON STL & SU/S.

Dividends

NIPPON STL & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Worthington Industries pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Industries has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and Worthington Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON STL & SU/S 4.08% 6.69% 3.09% Worthington Industries 5.49% 18.42% 7.41%

Volatility & Risk

NIPPON STL & SU/S has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Industries has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON STL & SU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats NIPPON STL & SU/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, such as railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, the company offers titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel sheets, shapes, plates, and wire rods, as well as strips, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, the company offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.