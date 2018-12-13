Nitro (NOX) Achieves Market Cap of $31,515.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Nitro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nitro has a market capitalization of $31,515.00 and $1,140.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.02472072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00141749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00173946 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.20 or 0.10030064 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029432 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,145,734 tokens. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

