Noble (NE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Noble Corp. is a leading offshore drilling firm with a robust portfolio of assets. Though the industry had witnessed a setback in the past, the company was less impacted by it than its peers. The company enjoys a strong backlog position ($3 billion). As of Sep 30, 2018, 93% of jackup’s available operating days were committed for 2018. For floater’s 55% of available rig operating days are committed. For 2019, about 45% of the available rig days were committed, including 37% of the floating rig days and 53% of the jackup rig days. Noble has made continuous endeavours to upgrade its fleet through acquisitions and newbuild projects. Moreover, it continues to benefit from its robust position in the ultra-deepwater market.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Simmons upgraded Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Cowen started coverage on Noble in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noble in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

NE stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $885.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.41. Noble has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noble will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Noble by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,080,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 270,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. TVR Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the second quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble by 263.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,973,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,523 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

