Nordson (NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $112.07 on Thursday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Nordson declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 57.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordson by 30.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 615,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 145,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,443,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,959,000 after purchasing an additional 113,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 45.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

