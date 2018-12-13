Nordstrom (JWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses are aiding the quarterly performance. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. 65,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,254. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $590,062,000 after buying an additional 933,720 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,958.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 889,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 846,560 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 653,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 199.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,553.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 544,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.