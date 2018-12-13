Nortec Minerals (NVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Nortec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NVT)
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.
See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.