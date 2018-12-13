Nortec Minerals (NVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

