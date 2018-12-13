Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,844,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,076,488,000 after purchasing an additional 125,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,716,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,008,000 after purchasing an additional 614,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,317,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,234,000 after purchasing an additional 142,267 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,178,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,245,000 after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,646,000 after purchasing an additional 130,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.35.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $270.11 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $245.57 and a 52 week high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $2,747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $427,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,827. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/northrop-grumman-co-noc-shares-sold-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.