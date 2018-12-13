NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.