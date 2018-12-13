NorthWestern (NWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NWE stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.12. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $121,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $54,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 344.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.