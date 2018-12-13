NPER Price Reaches $0.0136 (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One NPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Coinrail and Bibox. NPER has a market cap of $679,891.00 and $22,672.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPER has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPER alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006380 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00002246 BTC.

NPER Profile

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.