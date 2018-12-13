Nucor (NUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.53

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 104106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

