NutriSystem (NTRI) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NutriSystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of NutriSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NutriSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NutriSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of NutriSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

Shares of NTRI stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. NutriSystem has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NutriSystem will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NutriSystem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $313,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.