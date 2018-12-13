NutriSystem (NTRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRI. Craig Hallum cut shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRI opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NutriSystem declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NutriSystem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NutriSystem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NutriSystem by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in NutriSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

