Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

