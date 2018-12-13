Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.95

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 22895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 154,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

