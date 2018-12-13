NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 232,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $169,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,860,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,939,840,000 after purchasing an additional 366,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,430,980,000 after purchasing an additional 850,445 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,686,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,598,096,000 after purchasing an additional 665,424 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,399,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,236,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $133.31 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,664 shares of company stock worth $32,335,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Nomura dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/nvidia-co-nvda-shares-sold-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.