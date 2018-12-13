NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Cut to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.85.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,662. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.97. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $133.31 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,664 shares of company stock worth $32,335,927. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

