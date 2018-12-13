Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Oaktree Strategic Income has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $247.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,135 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $130,917.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cohen bought 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $32,139.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,504 shares of company stock valued at $772,071. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

