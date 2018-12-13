Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.47.

OAS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Williams Capital set a $17.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 769,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,740. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 317.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,635,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $200,613,000 after buying an additional 4,655,700 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $71,759,000 after buying an additional 4,519,836 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 3,440,937 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,459,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

