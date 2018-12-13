Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.45. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 571179 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

