Ocado Group (OCDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCDO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, October 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 689.58 ($9.01).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 819.60 ($10.71) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 12,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.20 ($130,665.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 12,693 shares of company stock worth $10,029,565 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

