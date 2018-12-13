OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OCFC opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 164,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

